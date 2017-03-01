Rabbi calls for unity amid threats to Jewish community
Rabbi David Kaufman, of Temple B'Nai Jeshurun, said that while there no threatshave been no threats in Des Moines, the threats made across the nation have hit close to home. "The Jewish community around the world, really, is kind of interconnected," Kaufman said.
