Public Hearing at Statehouse Monday on Bill Dismantling Des Moines Water Works
Iowans will have the chance to make their voices heard Monday morning at the State Capitol regarding a bill that would dismantle Des Moines Water Works. The bill, HF 484 , would actually require the independent water utilities of Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Urbandale to become city departments, controlled by the city government.
