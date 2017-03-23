Polk County Water Projects Featured a...

Polk County Water Projects Featured at the Iowa Water Conference

10 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa Water Conference wrapped up a two-day run here Thursday with a panel on urban, and rural working together to improve water quality. Jonathon Gano, Public Works Director for the City of Des Moines shared a concept on the drawing boards for the metro area to reach out, and build a sort of filter on incoming water from farms.

Des Moines, IA

