Police: Woman charged with murder in January homicide investigation

Helen Jeanette Frazier, 52, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Des Moines resident Andrea Brown, 55. On January 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to 925 E. 9th Street to investigate a report of a stabbing. Upon their arrival, officers found Brown.

