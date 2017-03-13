Police warn drivers about 'potful of tickets' for speeding

St. Patrick's Day may be around the corner, but the Des Moines Police Department is warning drivers Monday not to test their luck when it comes to speeding and drinking while driving. Des Moines police shared the locations for this week's mobile speed units on Facebook with a humorous image telling drivers they will receive a "potful of tickets" if they speed or are caught drinking and driving.

