Police seek driver, passengers who fled scene of crash
Des Moines police are looking for the driver and two passengers who fled the scene of a crash that caused damage to a store on Des Moines' southeast side. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Southeast 14th Street.
