Police Searching for Suspects in Potentially-Related String of Robberies
Des Moines police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects in connection to a string of convenience store robberies. The Des Moines Police Department said detectives from both agencies are investigating nine robberies that have happened since February 25th, seven of which occurred in Des Moines and two within Polk County jurisdiction.
