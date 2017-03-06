Police investigating 8th homicide of the year in Des Moines

WEBVTT ERIC: ALSO BREAKING OVERNIGHT,ANOTHER HOMICIDE IN DES MOINESKCCI'S RHEYA SPIGNER HERE WITHTHE NEW DEVELOPMENTS. RHEYA: ERIC, POLICE SAY45-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS FOUNDDEAD IN AN APARTMENT AT 1729GRAND AVENUE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.