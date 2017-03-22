Opening Day of Des Moines' Downtown F...

Opening Day of Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market Season is May 6

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 6, for Opening Day of the Downtown Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health - Des Moines. The Market will open for its 42nd season.

