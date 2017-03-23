Once-struggling public hospital in Iowa opens $22M addition
Leaders of a Des Moines public hospital are celebrating the opening of a four-story addition that is part of a $60 million plan to rebuild and expand the facility. Broadlawns Medical Center, which is owned by Polk County taxpayers, has thrived in recent years after nearing financial collapse more than a decade ag.
