Officials Release Name of Woman Found Dead in Vehicle in Fourmile Creek

The name of a woman found in a vehicle in Fourmile Creek early Sunday morning, has been released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Forty-six-year-old Jody Ponxs of Des Moines was found dead in a vehicle that was upside down in the creek around 8:00 a.m. A bicyclist found the vehicle near the intersection of NE 54th Avenue and Berwick Drive.

