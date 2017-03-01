Officer checking alarm finds car against building, father asleep, kids in car
A Des Moines man faces several charges after court documents show a police officer found him passed out behind the wheel with his two children in the car. Police said the incident happened early Thursday morning at the Cricket Wireless at 3420 MLK Jr. Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Feb 22
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC