No Charges Expected to be Filed in Road Grader Death
Police do not expect to file any charges against the driver of the road grader which struck and killed 16-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Peck on Thursday across from Lincoln High School. Police say witnesses tell them Sanchez did not see the road grader coming, and he stepped into the street while it went by, striking the back tires.
