Nashville Singer-Songer Writer, Alice Peacock, Returns to Des Moines
DES MOINES, IA. Nashville-based recording artist Alice Peacock's music often blends elements of folk, rock, pop, country, and even a bit of blues and gospel at times, but her core singer-songwriter sensibility runs through all of it with some rock-solid songwriting indeed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|20 hr
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|20 hr
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Sun
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Sun
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|Sun
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC