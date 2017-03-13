More Hearings Held to Investigate DHS Following High-Profile Abuse Cases

Sixteen-year-old Natalie Finn of West Des Moines died last year of a heart attack after being severely malnourished, and 17-year-old Malayia Knapp of Urbandale escaped what she said were years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her adoptive mother. Hearings have been held to see if the Department of Human Services did enough to protect the girls and if 800 DHS positions cut in 2011 ended up hurting children in adoptive and foster care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.