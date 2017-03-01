Missing Des Moines Child Found Safe in Michigan
A six-year-old girl from Des Moines who was reported missing last week has been found safe in Michigan. Further investigation showed Audrey's mother, Tanya Kephart, has limited parental rights and violated the court order by picking Audrey up from daycare at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Feb 22
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC