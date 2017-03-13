Metro Police and Fire Departments Fac...

Metro Police and Fire Departments Facing Staffing Shortages

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

While police departments vow to keep the public safe, agencies across the country are struggling to recruit those who are willing to serve. Two of the metro's largest departments--Des Moines and West Des Moines--have already posted their helped wanted signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mon Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mon Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Sun Right 2
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? Sun Huh 2
Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b... Sun CBS 46 Viewer Ben... 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 27
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC