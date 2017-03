Meet one of central Iowa's Heroes of the Heartland

WEBVTT RK TAUSCHECK INTRODUCESUS TO ONE OF THEM.MARK: WHO QUALIFIES AS A HERO IN2017?>> WE'RE GOING TO THE AIRPORT TOMEET A YOUNG MAN WHO I'VE BEENCONVERSING WITH OVER THE PHONEFOR ABOUT THREE MONTHS.MARK: PICKING UP A FRIEND OF AFRIEND FLYING IN FROM NEW YORKCITY, A KENYAN WHO LOST BOTHPARENTS AS A YOUNG BOY BUTEVENTUALLY MADE HIS WAY TO THEU.S. ON SCHOLARSHIP.COLE CARRIED A SIGN BECAUSE THEYHAD ONLY SPOKEN ON THE PHONE.>> NICE TO MEET YOU.MARK: COLE HAS NOT ONLY LINED UPAN INTERVIEW FOR THE MAN NAMEDBENSON TO APPLY TO STUDY LAW ATDRAKE, HE AND HIS WIFE HAVEOFFERED HIM THEIR BASEMENTAPARTMENT, ESPECIALLYAPPRECIATED BECAUSE BENSON ISLEARNING TO WALK WITH APROSTHETIC AFTER LOSING A LEG INAN ACCIDENT IN NEW YORK CITY 3MONTHS AGO.ON THE WAY HOME, COLE MAKES ONEOF HIS REGULAR STOPS AT CARIBOUFOR A PICKUP.>> HAVE A GOOD DAY.MARK: ALMOST EVERY DAY, COLE, ANASSOCIATE PASTOR AT AN ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.