March 4 Trump rallies held in Iowa

March 4 Trump rallies held in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A group of dozens gathered at the steps of the Iowa State Capitol on Saturday to show support for Donald Trump. Supporters wearing red, white and blue and chanting the president's name held Trump campaign signs, as well as homemade signs reading, among other things, "God Bless Trump" and "Trump Works for Me!" Supporters were also told to prepare for Trump re-election efforts to begin in Iowa within months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? 17 hr dfgd 1
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Feb 22 Thedude 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 27
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
News West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10) Feb 9 Ryan Haynes 86
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC