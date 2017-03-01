March 4 Trump rallies held in Iowa
A group of dozens gathered at the steps of the Iowa State Capitol on Saturday to show support for Donald Trump. Supporters wearing red, white and blue and chanting the president's name held Trump campaign signs, as well as homemade signs reading, among other things, "God Bless Trump" and "Trump Works for Me!" Supporters were also told to prepare for Trump re-election efforts to begin in Iowa within months.
