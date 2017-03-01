Mahaska Residents Can Swap-Out Birth Certificates
Mahaska County residents can exchange their birth certificates issued between May of 1993 and October of 2009, a time when parents were given wallet-sized newborn birth certificates. The certificates, which are part of the vital record, don't contain enough information, making them less useful for the owner when a situation arises that requires a birth certificate.
