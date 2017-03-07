LULAC Warns of Alleged Racial Profiling and Immigrant Arrests in Des...
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa is warning the immigrant community of racial profiling incidents and possible arrest. This comes after the organization says there have been at least 12 undocumented immigrant arrests in Des Moines and surrounding areas in the past week.
