Lawsuit Filed Against Two DMPD Officers Accused of Planting Evidence
The man accused of having drugs on him at the time of his arrest is taking action against the city, Des Moines Police Department, and specifically two of its officers. Last month's lawsuit comes after Officer Tyson Teut and Joshua Judge resigned last year amid allegations of planting narcotics on a 23-year-old Kyle Weldon after his arrest.
