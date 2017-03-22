Lawsuit filed after officers accused of planting evidence
A Knoxville man has filed a lawsuit against Polk County, the City of Des Moines and two former Des Moines police officers. Radio station KNIA/KRLS reports Kyle Weldon filed the lawsuit claiming two former Des Moines police officers planted narcotics in an evidence bag following his arrest in 2015.
