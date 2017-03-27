Judge moves trial of Iowa man charged with killing officers
An Iowa judge has moved the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of two police officers to another part of the state. Judge Karen Romano granted a change of venue to Scott Greene, ordering Tuesday that his trial be moved from central Iowa's Polk County to Dubuque County, in the east of the state.
