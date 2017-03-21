Jethro's to expand to 7th location
Jethro's owner Bruce Gerleman told KCCI the new restaurant will open in Ames in the former Aldi building near South Duff Avenue and South 16th Street. The popular BBQ restaurant now has six locations in the Des Moines metro with the original Drake location, Altoona, Ankeny, Johnston, West Des Moines and Waukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
