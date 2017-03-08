Iowa State University Extension and O...

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Elected Officials and 4-H Members Talk with Legislators

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Osky News

On February 28, members of the county extension council and 4-H members in Mahaska County met with their legislators at the annual Iowa Extension Council Association Legislative Day and 4-H Public Leadership Experience held at the Capitol in Des Moines. They joined more than 100 other extension council members, 4-H members and extension supporters from across the state sharing how ISU Extension and Outreach connects the needs of Iowans with Iowa State University research and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Wed REPUBLICAN 2
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? Mar 4 dfgd 1
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Feb 22 Thedude 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 27
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC