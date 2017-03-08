Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Elected Officials and 4-H Members Talk with Legislators
On February 28, members of the county extension council and 4-H members in Mahaska County met with their legislators at the annual Iowa Extension Council Association Legislative Day and 4-H Public Leadership Experience held at the Capitol in Des Moines. They joined more than 100 other extension council members, 4-H members and extension supporters from across the state sharing how ISU Extension and Outreach connects the needs of Iowans with Iowa State University research and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Wed
|REPUBLICAN
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Mar 4
|dfgd
|1
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Feb 22
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC