Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Elected Officials and 4-H Members Talk with Legislators

On February 28, members of the county extension council and 4-H members in Mahaska County met with their legislators at the annual Iowa Extension Council Association Legislative Day and 4-H Public Leadership Experience held at the Capitol in Des Moines. They joined more than 100 other extension council members, 4-H members and extension supporters from across the state sharing how ISU Extension and Outreach connects the needs of Iowans with Iowa State University research and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.