Iowa State Patrol To Visit Oskaloosa To Celebrate 82nd Birthday
A one day commemorative tour celebrating the 82nd birthday of the Iowa Highway Safety Patrol will be held May 7th, 2017. The Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation , the Iowa State Patrol and Keep Iowa Beautiful are the key organizers of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC