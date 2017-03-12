Iowa Rep. Steve King: Muslim children preventing 'our civilization' from restoration U.S. Rep. Steve King mired in controversy over 'our civilization' tweets Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ndRAcD Representative Steve King speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. U.S. Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican who last July said white Christians have contributed more to western civilization than any other "subgroup," on Sunday found himself again the subject of criticism, this time for saying that Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.