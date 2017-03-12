Iowa Rep. Steve King: Muslim children preventing 'our civilization' from restoration
Iowa Rep. Steve King: Muslim children preventing 'our civilization' from restoration U.S. Rep. Steve King mired in controversy over 'our civilization' tweets Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2ndRAcD Rep. Steve King sparked controversy on Sunday for a tweet that expressed support for the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders. Representative Steve King speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|5 min
|POTUS
|21
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|18 hr
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|18 hr
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|18 hr
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC