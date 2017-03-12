Iowa Rep. Steve King: Muslim children preventing 'our civilization' from restoration U.S. Rep. Steve King mired in controversy over 'our civilization' tweets Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2ndRAcD Rep. Steve King sparked controversy on Sunday for a tweet that expressed support for the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders. Representative Steve King speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.