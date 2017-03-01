Iowa Ingenuity: Inventors and inventions in our state's history
The Apple computer wasn't built in Iowa, but the first automatic electronic digital computer was - and the Delicious apple was also patented here. That must have been the question Ray Townsend asked himself before inventing his trusty "frank-o-matic," the machine that stripped skin away from pork, enabling the mass production of linked meats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Feb 22
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC