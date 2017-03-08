Iowa Delegation Applauds Decision for RC-26 Aircraft to Remain in Iowa
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst , along with the full Iowa delegation, received notice from the U.S. Air National Guard that the RC-26 aircraft will remain based in Iowa at this time. The RC-26 aircraft is designed to counter drug trafficking and assist in counterterrorism efforts, and plays an important role in the Iowa Counterdrug Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|54 min
|POTUS
|10
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|3 hr
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|3 hr
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|3 hr
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC