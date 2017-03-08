Inside the Iowa House
According to the special interests running the show for Republicans at the State Capitol these days, the next priority of the Iowa Legislature will be vouchers that siphon funding from public schools and give it to home schools and private schools. Their plan willtake away over $200 million from public schools and shift it to home schools and private schools instead.
