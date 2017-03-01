Hall and Oates coming to Des Moines

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA on Monday, May 8. Tickets and VIP packages for the Des Moines, IA show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. American ExpressA Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10am through Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. From the mid-'70s to the mid-'80s, the duo would score six #1 singles, including "Rich Girl" , "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go For That , "Maneater" and "Out of Touch" from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums-'76's Bigger Than Both of Us, '80's Voices, '81's Private Eyes, '82's H2O, '83's Rock N Soul, Part I and '84's Big Bam Boom.

