Greater Des Moines Leadership Institu...

Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Seeks Nominations for 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Cityview Online

The awards honor leaders who exemplify the heart of community stewardship, recognizing those who are caretakers and difference-makers for Greater Des Moines. Ideal nominees have made notable contributions in the community and exemplify the vision and purpose of the Leadership Institute, including developing, connecting, inspiring, and challenging community leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Mar 12 Right 2
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? Mar 12 Huh 2
Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b... Mar 12 CBS 46 Viewer Ben... 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb '17 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC