Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Seeks Nominations for 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards
The awards honor leaders who exemplify the heart of community stewardship, recognizing those who are caretakers and difference-makers for Greater Des Moines. Ideal nominees have made notable contributions in the community and exemplify the vision and purpose of the Leadership Institute, including developing, connecting, inspiring, and challenging community leaders.
