Front of iconic botanical garden sculpture destroyed in crash
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the iconic rainbow sculpture outside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden in downtown Des Moines. Crews on the scene worked to remove the vehicle from the "Spectral Liberation" rainbow sculpture.
