First Alert Forecast

DES MOINES, Iowa North Scott girls basketball wins its first ever state title over Marion in the Class 4A State Championship. Senior Karli Rucker finished with 24 points, Rylie Rucker had 9. Freshman Grace Boffeli had ten rebounds.
