Federal judge dismisses Des Moines Water Works' lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Des Moines Water Works against several upstream agriculture drainage districts, dismissing the utility's claims and stating that the Iowa Legislature is the appropriate body to address the state's water quality crisis. Bill Stowe, chief executive officer and general manager of Des Moines Water Works, told KCCI on Friday evening that he's disappointed with the decision but expressed congratulations to the Farm Bureau and its allies which opposed the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.