Federal Agents Raid Homes in Marshalltown and Des Moines in Drug Trafficking Investigation

"We saw a flash like a lightning bolt and a huge boom," said Kirk Brill of E. 28th Street in Des Moines, describing what he saw and heard around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Federal agents stormed a home at 3901 E. 28th St. Brill lives three doors down from the house that was raided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.