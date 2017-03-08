Ed Sheeran to perform in Des Moines
Tickets for the Des Moines show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am at the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, online at Hy-VeeTix.com, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE, or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations. Pre-sales for all North American dates on the tour are set to begin Monday, March 13 at 10am and run through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm.
