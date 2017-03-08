Ed Sheeran to perform in Des Moines

Tickets for the Des Moines show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am at the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, online at Hy-VeeTix.com, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE, or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations. Pre-sales for all North American dates on the tour are set to begin Monday, March 13 at 10am and run through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.