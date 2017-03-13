Early-morning garage fire leaves 1 dead 10 MIN
The Des Moines Fire Department told KCCI that crews were sent to a home on the 2200 block of Williams Street around 6:27 a.m., and that the garage of the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Fire officials said that they were unable to locate one person during the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Mar 12
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Mar 12
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|Mar 12
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC