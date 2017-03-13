DHS officials testify at oversight hearing for Natalie Finn case

Lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate are holding an oversight hearing Monday over the handling of the case of a 16-year-old West Des Moines girl who died of starvation in October. The director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, is expected to talk about training, caseloads and the hurdles that employees at the DHS faced while investigating Natalie Finn's case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.