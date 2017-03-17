Des Moines Water Works Case Dismissed in Federal District Court
All of Des Moines Water Works' claims were dismissed, and the ruling states the "Iowa Legislature is the appropriate body to address the state's water quality crisis," according to a Water Works press release. CEO and General Manager Bill Stowe said, "We are disappointed in the ruling and the court's unwillingness to recognize the profound water quality impacts that pollution from drainage districts has on Iowa waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|22 hr
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Mar 12
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Mar 12
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|Mar 12
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC