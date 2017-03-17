Des Moines Water Works Case Dismissed...

Des Moines Water Works Case Dismissed in Federal District Court

All of Des Moines Water Works' claims were dismissed, and the ruling states the "Iowa Legislature is the appropriate body to address the state's water quality crisis," according to a Water Works press release. CEO and General Manager Bill Stowe said, "We are disappointed in the ruling and the court's unwillingness to recognize the profound water quality impacts that pollution from drainage districts has on Iowa waterways.

