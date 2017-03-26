Des Moines Register to Highlight Depth of Iowa's Drunk Driving Problem
In the last 12 years, the Register says more than 1,000 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in the state. The Register also says approximately 132,000 drivers have been charged with driving while intoxicated-some of them more than once-and at least 222 drivers were accused of killing someone while drunk behind the wheel.
