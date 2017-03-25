Des Moines Pride Center Holds Open House for Community
The Des Moines Pride Center, Formerly the Gay and Lesbian Resource Center, held an open house at their new location in Sherman Hill on Saturday. Leaders there say they want more people to know about the resource and help further equal rights for members of the LGBTQ community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|16 hr
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Sat
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Fri
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC