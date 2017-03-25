Des Moines Pride Center Holds Open Ho...

Des Moines Pride Center Holds Open House for Community

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines Pride Center, Formerly the Gay and Lesbian Resource Center, held an open house at their new location in Sherman Hill on Saturday. Leaders there say they want more people to know about the resource and help further equal rights for members of the LGBTQ community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Snapchat 16 hr Drt92 2
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Sat Your new nightmare 1
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Fri WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Fri Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC