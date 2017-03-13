Des Moines man faces multiple charges for hydrocodone distribution

According to state attorneys, Shawn Michael Kerby, 38 is charged with eight counts of distributing and dispensing hydrocodone outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a "legitimate medical purpose" on multiple occasions between May 2012 and November 2015. Kerby also faces one count of obtaining hydrocodone by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge, which is alleged to have occurred November 18, 2015.

