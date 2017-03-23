Des Moines Home Damaged in Early Morning Fire
It happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the River Bend neighborhood. Officials say when they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor.
