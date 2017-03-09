Des Moines Community Playhouse Green Room Renovated to Honor Actress

The family of actress Susan M. Grozier led a $40,000 campaign to renovate the Des Moines Community Playhouse's Green Room in her honor. Nearly 200 individuals and corporations from throughout the United States contributed to the campaign, including Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon , Jim Belushi , Better Than Ezra Foundation, and Live Nation Worldwide.

