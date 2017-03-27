Des Moines Community Playhouse Defines New Leadership Team
March 27, 2017 - As it approaches its 100th year of bringing excellence in entertainment and education to Central Iowa, the Des Moines Community Playhouse today announced a restructuring of its leadership team. David Kilpatrick, La Crosse, WI, has been named executive director while John Viars will continue in his role as artistic director.
Read more at Cityview Online.
