Des Moines Community Playhouse Defines New Leadership Team

March 27, 2017 - As it approaches its 100th year of bringing excellence in entertainment and education to Central Iowa, the Des Moines Community Playhouse today announced a restructuring of its leadership team. David Kilpatrick, La Crosse, WI, has been named executive director while John Viars will continue in his role as artistic director.

