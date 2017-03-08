Derailment prompts call for quicker replacement of old cars

In this photo made from a video shot and provided by KTIV, several tank cars burn after a freight train, carrying ethanol, derailed around 1 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017, near the small community of Graettinger in northwestern Iowa. Environmental experts were checking for ethanol leaks after the freight train derailed and burst into flames as it crossed a trestle bridge over a creek that empties into the Des Moines River.

