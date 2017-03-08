Derailment prompts call for quicker r...

Derailment prompts call for quicker replacement of old cars

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

In this photo made from a video shot and provided by KTIV, several tank cars burn after a freight train, carrying ethanol, derailed around 1 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017, near the small community of Graettinger in northwestern Iowa. Environmental experts were checking for ethanol leaks after the freight train derailed and burst into flames as it crossed a trestle bridge over a creek that empties into the Des Moines River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 8 REPUBLICAN 2
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? Mar 4 dfgd 1
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Feb 22 Thedude 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 27
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC