Democrat who faced Rep. King in 2016 election wants rematch

Democrat Kim Weaver wants a rematch against U.S. Rep. Steve King after losing to the Republican congressman in 2016. The Des Moines Register reports Weaver announced Sunday she would challenge King in Iowa's 4th Congressional District in 2018.

